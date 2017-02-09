Letters to the Editor

Letter: The Constitution, or partisan politics?

Your recent guest editorial, “Yates should have defended Trump’s order,” misses the point.

It’s not about picking and choosing laws or crumbling foundations, it’s about partisan politics. The bitter contentions culminated with a Democratic acting Attorney General of the United States refusing to defend an executive order of a Republican president of the United States. The president quickly fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Now that members of the judicial system have entered the conflict, the question is whether they will uphold the Constitution or their own partisan views.

Robert Pielli

Hilton Head Island

