Letter: Election is over; give Trump a chance

I must admit that I am just a little confused by the outcry from various people on the results of the recent election.
The winning candidate won within the accepted procedure, established over 200 years ago and accepted throughout that period. So I have to ask, what can be achieved through open protest of this result except disruption and in some cases physical damage both to property and people?
If every country that has a democratic election followed the same pattern of protest, most Americans would hold their hands up in horror and ask why such disruption was allowed. The reality is, like it or not, that one candidate won and the other did not. It’s as simple as that.
The fact that some people do not like this result is natural, but there is no justification of ongoing protest. The vote has been cast, the results are confirmed, so in the words of the winner, get over it.
There are far too many important issues to resolve than the non-election of any candidate from any political group. I am prepared to give the current administration the chance to prove its worth. That’s the least anyone can do.
Geoff Wheatley
Hilton Head Island
Comments