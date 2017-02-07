Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 1:00 PM

Letter: Trump statement on Putin dangerous

After two weeks of the Donald Trump administration, I could comment on hundreds of actions, Tweets, and statements this president has made. I’ll pick one.

When interviewed by Bill O’Reilly on Fox News, Trump continued to defend his admiration and respect for Vladimir Putin. O’Reilly countered, “But he’s a killer” and Trump’s response was, “What, you think our country’s so innocent?”

If he admires Putin after confirming that he believes Putin had opponents and journalists killed, doesn’t it follow that he believes it might be acceptable (if not admirable) for him to do the same?

Lynn L. Tyson

Bluffton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Timelapse: College of Charleston reconstructs 'Bucky' the T. rex in library

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos