Letter: Trump statement on Putin dangerous

After two weeks of the Donald Trump administration, I could comment on hundreds of actions, Tweets, and statements this president has made. I’ll pick one.
When interviewed by Bill O’Reilly on Fox News, Trump continued to defend his admiration and respect for Vladimir Putin. O’Reilly countered, “But he’s a killer” and Trump’s response was, “What, you think our country’s so innocent?”
If he admires Putin after confirming that he believes Putin had opponents and journalists killed, doesn’t it follow that he believes it might be acceptable (if not admirable) for him to do the same?
Lynn L. Tyson
Bluffton
