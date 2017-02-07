Letter: State must pay for roads and bridges

Something is wrong with our state system for allocating road and bridge money if, as you reported on Feb. 4, the S.C. Department of Transportation is seeking to extort from Beaufort County a commitment for full project funding or payment for two-thirds of the cost of an environmental assessment before they will undertake a study of what might be needed along the Hilton Head Island gateway corridor.
U.S. 278 and the bridges to the island are a state responsibility. Saying “money isn’t available,” DOT seeks to avoid its responsibility to pursue funding through the state appropriations process. It makes one wonder how the state manages to allocate money for roads and bridges elsewhere if it doesn’t first determine what is needed and then prioritize funding decisions.
Beaufort County should not have to use local funds when state roads and bridges need to be repaired or replaced.
Our county officials should not agree to a $200 million funding commitment. That would be premature capitulation. Our elected state officials should insist that DOT discharge its responsibility and get on with an environmental assessment, without any commitment now as to ultimate project funding.
Our elected state officials should use their skills, abilities and seniority to ensure that funding from the legislature is provided when needs are determined.
The local sales tax option, while convenient for some, can make citizens bear an unnecessary, unfair and burdensome tax. Upstate leaders may regard Beaufort County as a cash cow, but we should not accept it.
John Shkor
Hilton Head Island
