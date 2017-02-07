Letter: Supreme Court hypocrisy rotten

Republicans criticizing the Democrats for opposing Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, after their refusal to even consider the Merrick Garland nomination last year, is pure hypocrisy.
The air was rife with statements like Sen. Richard Burr’s, D-NC: “If Hillary Clinton becomes president, I am going to do everything I can do to make sure four years from now, we still got an opening on the Supreme Court.”
Now they’re defending an unseemly rush to confrim — changing the rules if necessary.
It all brings to mind the well-argued point put forth by the philosopher Hannah Arandt: “The hypocrite’s crime is that he bears false witness against himself. What makes it so plausible to assume that hypocrisy is the vice of vices is that integrity can indeed exist under the cover of all other vices except this one. Only crime and the criminal, it is true, confront us with the perplexity of radical evil; but only the hypocrite is really rotten to the core.”
Rotten to the core is not too strong a phrase for the majority today’s Republicans.
David D. Peterson
Port Royal
