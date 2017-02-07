Letter: Give Trump time before sounding off

Let us quote a longstanding friend in Germany, a retired university professor: “I have decided to refrain from any kind of commentary or political judgment on Donald Trump and the circumstances of his election because I feel the big controversy he elicited, all the ballyhoo in the media and the bickering in the public is relatively fruitless, given the plain fact that Trump is the winner and Hillary Clinton the loser. ... It would be best for everybody involved to keep their mouths shut for a while and wait for political results (after the first 100 days). He must prove himself and convince the American people of his faculties and presidential aptitude ... and be helpful in solving the world’s most pressing problems.”
It is a pity that there are not more sensible people in this country, including your Editorial Board, which has run a series of negative and insulting cartoons on your Opinion Page over the first days of President Trump’s term.
Our nation and its political class, including the media, need to remember our Founders’ slogan: “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Don and Wendy Kennedy
Hilton Head Island
Comments