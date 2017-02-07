Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 12:54 PM

Letter: First, do more vetting for guns

Vice President Mike Pence, et al., tell us that the president’s No. 1 goal is to keep Americans safe. Ergo, keep people from certain countries out until they can be properly vetted.

How about an executive order keeping people from obtaining guns (i.e. from gun shows or online) until they have been properly vetted?

Then how about another executive order ensuring that if a gun owner has exhibited dangerous traits — such as spousal abuse, substance problems, mental health issues, etc. — his or her guns will be taken away?

Americans would not only feel safer, they would be safer.

Lynda DeLuryea

Hilton Head Island

