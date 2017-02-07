Letter: Beach also belongs to the birds

Your recent photograph captured a happy family tossing bread crumbs to gulls on a Hilton Head Island beach. Actually, these generous people are not helping the birds. Bread distends the gulls’ stomachs, preventing them from eating their natural diet and, of course, makes them dependent on handouts. It’s better to just watch wildlife.
Another problem is the frequent walking, jogging, biking and dog-running through flocks of shorebirds resting on the sands. Many humans barely notice these small creatures who not only deserve to share the beach habitat with us, but depend on it to live. Many birds have flown thousands of miles from their nesting grounds in the arctic, some wintering here and others flying as far as the southern tip of South America.
They are exhausted and hungry and need the small sections of beach to rest and find food to keep them alive. When humans (or dogs) disturb a small group, the birds must fly out of the way, expending precious energy to find food, vital for their ongoing journey. Put yourself in their place, and think of the stress.
We use the beach for recreation, while birds depend on it for their very survival. Since we share the space, humans can adopt some simple courtesy. Pay your respects and go around the small gatherings so the birds may refuel and rest for another day. And perhaps people will stop for a bit to observe their behavior, learn who they are, why they are here and how we can help protect them from harm.
Debby Boots
Hilton Head Island
