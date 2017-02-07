Letter: Obama ‘legacy’ must be undone

Here it comes — the vast left wing post-election tantrum.
After electing and reelecting the worst possible male as president, the progressives are unable to understand how the electorate finally wised up and rejected the worst possible female. In so doing, they also repudiated Barack Obama’s “fundamental transformation of America.”
Donald Trump will have his hands full undoing Obama’s “legacy.” It is sad to read the slobbering, gushing reviews of the same in the Gazette. Thanks to Obama and his secretaries of state — the venal, unaccomplished, congenital liar Hillary Clinton and the incompetent John Kerry — the Middle East has been ceded to Russia and Iran.
An unrestrained China is on the march, the despot in Cuba has been rewarded and our friends worry if the U.S. can ever be trusted.
The Internal Revenue Service and the office of the Attorney General have been corrupted. LGBT has been jammed down the throat of the military. The Department of Defense and others who have never served, never will and neither will their kids, want our sisters and daughters to experience the joys of grenades, bayonets, hand-to-hand combat and IEDs.
Law enforcement is under attack, race relations are worse than ever and our inner cities continue to suffer.
Obama implemented a dysfunctional ideology based on the premise that man must be subject to the administrative state. Forget the Constitution, this is evil. We must not compromise with evil. When we do, evil wins.
Carter Swenson
Beaufort
Comments