Letter: Main median in Bluffton an eyesore

We relocated to Bluffton last April. Since then, we’ve experienced many positives, including the people and Old Town. Most aspects of Bluffton are great. Unfortunately, a very obvious and avoidable area for improvement exists, which we hope will be addressed by the mayor and the county.
All visitors and prospective new residents travel on the U.S. 278 corridor between Interstate 95 and Hilton Head Island. It’s their first impression and also their last. Look closely … U.S. 278’s median and shoulders are littered with trash and overgrown with weeds.
We’ve watched in frustration the past 10 months. The trash is constant (perhaps getting worse) and the mowing/trimming far too infrequent. Select sections get the right attention, e.g. by Sun City, Berkeley Hall, and Belfair. The balance, and east of Simmonsville Road, is a complete embarrassment.
It’s in sad, stark contrast to the attention paid by Hilton Head to its main roads. They are very well maintained, usually including colorful plantings.
Granted, Hurricane Matthew was a distraction and there certainly is an expense to this maintenance. The counterpoint is that there is no better marketing and public relations tool and investment than to showcase your main thoroughfare.
Instead of it being an eyesore, use it as a memorable, valued asset. Make these impressions count. For everyone (including existing, grateful citizens), it’s Bluffton’s brand and lasting image.
Thanks for your consideration and finding a great way forward.
Jim and Barbara Remsen
Bluffton
