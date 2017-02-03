Letter: Intentionally focus on brain health

Exercising our brains is just as important as exercising our bodies. In fact, it might delay mental decline leading to dementia, according to research published in JAMA Neurology and reported on your front page on Jan. 31 (“Research says games, crafts, other activities may safeguard aging brain”).
At Memory Matters on Hilton Head Island, where I am the new executive director, we’ve been actively “brain training” Lowcountry residents for years with our pioneering program called Brain Boosters. We strongly encourage you to intentionally focus on improving your brain health. After all, your memory matters.
Sheila Strand
Hilton Head Island
