Letter: Beware aristocratic tyranny

Historians tell us humans began to gather in social groups around 9,000 years ago when cooperative effort increased agricultural production. When surpluses accrued, trade began to occur with neighboring communities. Those in charge of trades became wealthy and assumed leadership roles.
By 3000 BCE, the leaders were firmly established as aristocracy. Aristocracies existed throughout the ancient world. The aristocrats lived in splendor while the peasants barely eked out a living tilling the soil. The aristocratic form of government was the template of government all around the world for thousands of years.
Although the Greeks invented democracy, their attempt to practice it lasted only a few years.
The 18th century produced the American Revolution and the French revolt against the aristocrats who harbored enormous wealth and little sympathy for the lower classes.
When democracy prevailed, the power of wealth diminished, at least for a while.
Now we have been introduced to a new president and a brand new cabinet. The net worth of the president and his appointed toadies runs into the billions. Wealth translates to power — the classic ingredients for aristocratic political tyranny.
Yes, we have done better than the Greeks, but was our effort temporary as well? I admit to being apprehensive.
Major Short
Hilton Head Island
