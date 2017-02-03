Letter: Trump dangerously out of his depth

Donald Trump is employing his “business tactics” to international governmental relations. It is immediately apparent the same rules don’t apply.
In his private business he can exploit another business with scant global repercussions. With inter-governmental dealings, the consequences are infinitely more complicated, with possibly catastrophic consequences. This is where he is totally and dangerously out of his depth.
“We’re going to build a wall and Mexico is going pay for it, 100 percent,” was Teflon Don’s statement to his supporters during his presidential campaign. They ate it hook line and sinker.
Now, after winning the election, he says that we, the U.S. taxpayers, must first front the billions of dollars and Mexico will reimburse the U.S. government, which the Mexican government rightly refuses to do.
Trump’s proposed 20 percent import tax by the U.S. will be met with a retaliatory tax by Mexico and a trade war will ensue.
What began as inflammatory campaign rhetoric, has escalated into a predictable quagmire of Trump’s making.
Trump shoots from the hip, totally lacking analytical insight into complex issues.
Do you not see a parallel to Trump’s prior business style? He borrows millions from gullible bankers on unsubstantiated assurance of the success of the project, and when the project falters, he declares bankruptcy and leaves the bankers and creditors holding the bag. In this current situation with Mexico, U.S. taxpayers are the gullible “bankers and creditors.” As sure as God makes little green apples, we will be left holding a bag of rotten avocados.
Hank Druckerman
Bluffton
