Letter: Trump endangering the nation

Am I missing something?
The 9/11 terrorists came from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon. The Boston Marathon bombers came from Kyrgyzstan. The San Bernardino shooter came from Saudi Arabia.
But President Donald Trump did not look to shut the borders with those countries. But perhaps it was just because those banned countries have less trade support or perhaps are just disliked in general (Iran).
We are endangering our country with this Islamaphobia. We are turning citizens against citizens with false information and scare tactics. Have we not learned from the Holocaust or our internment of Japanese Americans?
Our leaders are creating unsubstantiated fears to crush part of our citizenry, all in the game of politics. We are looking like fools all over the world, and very dangerous ones at that.
Let’s secure our borders but let us do so in a sane and rational manner, not in a racist, irresponsible “swinging of the ax.”
Paul Macdonell
Hilton Head Island
