Letter: True way forward for Social Security

A recent AP article refers once again to the so-called Social Security Trust Fund. And once again it needs to be said, loudly and clearly, there is no Social Security Trust Fund, at least not in the sense that there is any real money sitting in a bank account somewhere waiting to be drawn down when needed.
What the fund amounts to are IOUs held by the Social Security Administration from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Treasury, with permission granted by Congress, borrows excess Social Security contributions and spends it.
When politicians say that the trust fund will run dry in the near future, what they are really saying is that when those billions upon billions of dollars of IOUs come due after excess contributions dry up, it will be easier politically to cut benefits for the many than to raise taxes on the few.
These same politicians, mostly Republicans but also a few fiscally conservative Democrats, refuse to recognize or admit that there is another way to raise the revenue necessary to maintain benefits at their current level: remove the cap on wages subject to Social Security withholding. This would amount to a tax increase on top wage earners, a protected class of people that many Republicans are pledged not to offend with a tax increase of any kind.
So, wake up, people. There is a way to fund Social Security without cutting your children’s benefits. Politicians in tow to high-income wage earners just don’t want to admit it, much less consider it.
Roger Elmore
Cat Island
