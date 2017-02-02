Letter: About that rising tide

Is the great flood coming?
A friend told me he was considering moving because of the rising ocean. Fortunately, NOAA operates a tide guage in Calibogue Sound, about four miles south of Hilton Head Island that has been recording our sea level for more than 100 years.
Data show that the present annual rise of our seas is 3.17 mm, or about 1.2 inches every 10 years. Data also show no significant increase in the rate of rise since 1900.
When considered in context of our daily tide cycles of 72 to 90 inches (depending on phase of moon) and periodic beach renourishment in the range of 80 to 100 inches, a sea level change of 1 inch every 10 years should not worry current citizens.
Sea levels have risen slowly for more than 10,000 years, since the last glacial period, and will continue rising until the next glacial period begins. However, the ocean will not threaten homes on Hilton Head during our lifetime except possibly during a hurricane event.
Tom Tomfohrde
Hilton Head Island
