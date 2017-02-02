Letter: Drain the swamp in Columbia

I found state Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman’s decision to resign rather than accept the position of lieutenant governor a disgusting display of a politician more interested in serving himself than the people of South Carolina.
Your recent news article detailed Leatherman’s refusal to ascend to the lieutenant governor’s position because, in his words, it was essentially a “powerless position.” Yet as Senate president that was exactly part of his job description. It’s obvious Leatherman wants only the power, rather than the responsibility, of that position.
The article went on to say that Leatherman, after resigning, expected to regain his former powerful Senate position after the full Senate voted another senator, Kevin Bryant, to become lieutenant governor. This is the pompous use of “smoke and mirrors” to retain power at any cost.
Resigning, and then expecting his Senate friends to re-elect him back to the old position, just looks like business as usual in Columbia. Rules, laws, ethics, responsibility and accountability that apply to average South Carolinians just don’t seem to apply to the elected elite.
I grow tired of hearing about the “powerful” chairman of this, or the “rising star” of that, who end up serving themselves, rather than the people who elected them.
To paraphrase our new president, South Carolinians need to drain the local Columbia swamp, and stop sending the same-old, same-olds back there.
Bill Smith
Hardeeville
