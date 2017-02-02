Letter: Why did we ever choose Obama?

A friend of mine who lives in Europe asked me this question: “Now it is so obvious that Obama is appalling, why did so many people vote for him in the first place?”
My answer was, to use a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln, “You can fool all the people some of the time,” which is what happened in the 2004 election of Obama to the U.S. Senate ... “and fool some of the people all the time” ... the 2008 election of Obama as president ... “but you cannot fool all the people all the time” ... hence the rejection of Clinton/Obama in 2016 and the election of Trump.
I think the thing that people in the rest of the world do not understand is that everything in America has a racial component and I think that electing a black man was a kind of validation that we had put the past behind us. The Democrats were quick to realize the potential in that sentiment, and played the race card very effectually. If you were not for Obama, or if you were a conservative, you are labeled a racist, and that is how we ended up with the worst president in the history of the republic.
One of the mistakes (and there were many) that Clinton made was to substitute misogyny for racism, and it simply did not work. Racism in America is unique and complex; the progressives probably thought it would work for her. Thank goodness they were wrong.
Chris Clayton
Hilton Head Island
