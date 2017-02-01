Letter: Be grateful Trump is securing the country

I saw articles in your Jan. 30 edition that reflect similar stories on national television news, declaring citizens are up in arms about our president’s “travel ban.” I read elsewhere a headline that stated: “Trump slams door on refugees.”
From my understanding, I believe the news media is inciting this discontent by its wording, and it also seems on purpose to undermine our president. This is a temporary travel restriction to help secure the country.
As a mother, friend, wife, neighbor, etc., I am grateful the president is taking steps to begin securing our country. I have not forgotten September 11th, the Boston Marathon, or Orlando, or San Bernadino. Did Chuck Schumer “cry” for those people? I didn’t see it.
There are traveling families that have been inconvenienced waiting, and I’m sorry about that, but they are all still alive today. Inconvenience is a small price to pay if this policy prevents a future attack on our citizens.
I am willing to support our president and I wish everyone else would, too.
Joan Davis
Beaufort
Comments