Letter: Turn off the ‘elite actors’

We normally enjoy watching award shows to see the entertainers we have not yet watched; movies and TV shows we have not seen and songs and videos we have not heard. The red carpet was a good chance to see some fashion and glamor. The shows always ran too long with poorly written jokes, long-winded speeches and narcissitic demonstrations of self admiration by the “elite actors.” We were able to tolerate all of these faults.
The two most recent award shows we attempted to watch were shut off in about two minutes since I will not tolerate the blatant liberal comments by people who I pay to entertain me, not preach politics to me.
Advertisers should be concerned. I and many others did not see almost two hours of commercials for which they paid a premium price.
Unless the “elite actors” go back to their roots — “let us entertain you” — I refuse to support their movies, TV shows, records and outlandish acts. I ask others to think about shutting them off.
Pete Ungaro
Hilton Head Island
