Letter: We must stop Trump’s destruction

“Proud to be an American” took its worst ever beating this week.
Countless Americans throughout our history have given their full measure of sacrifice to sustain our reputation and image as a beacon of freedom and justice for all. In the space of less than one full week, Donald Trump and his enablers have inflicted immeasurable damage to our national pride and the world’s view of what we stand for.
How long before feckless Republicans understand this is neither politics as usual nor the long hoped for opportunity to reshape our society along traditional conservative values.
The survival and success of our democracy has, from its very founding, required citizens of wisdom, stature and courage to fight to sustain and defend our incredible system. Just such a moment is once again clearly before us.
We and our elected representatives can either shield our eyes, minds and hearts from the destruction, or we can join together in voicing our outrage and opposition and provide those officials in need of courage a reason to find it.
Michael R. Sorkin
Hilton Head Island
Comments