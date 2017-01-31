Letter: What the march should mean

A few people I know have said that they don’t understand the marches; that they are just a temper tantrum thrown by a generation that didn’t get their way. Others think that the contest is over; Donald Trump won, and we should stop whining about it.
To those people I have two things to say:
Let’s set aside political views for a second and look at one very important fact. Fortune magazine estimated that more than 3 million people marched worldwide. That is 3 million people who are concerned enough about Trump’s attitudes and actions that they took days out of their lives, many traveling hundreds of miles, to stand in a crowd and make their voices heard.
Even if you do not see a problem yourself, the fact that so many people do, should mean something.
Yes, we should give Trump the same respect all humans deserve, but at the same time we should not forget that, as president, he is no better than us. By electing him as president, the American people have hired him to look after our interests the same as any company. This march is the equivalent of a manager pulling kids aside to warn them to quit playing around on their phones before they get someone hurt.
The big difference is that Trump isn’t in charge of the fryer station or burger flipping. He’s in charge of all policy both foreign and domestic …
Including our nuclear launch codes.
Karlie Persutti
Bluffton
Comments