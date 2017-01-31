Letter: The bait-and-switch of ACA repeal

As a recently retired private practice physician, I am appalled at the misinformation of a recent letter about the Affordable Care Act repeal and replacement, and Medicare. While there is political will for repeal, let’s be clear: Republicans have no replacement. So repeal alone will have disastrous effects on health care. To say that Medicare has no relation and won’t be touched is a fantasy not shared by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who will dictate this.
ACA was passed with providers (hospitals and doctors) taking reduced Medicare fees in return for increased numbers of insured patients. With no replacement, all the newly insured go away. But where is the money to replace the forgone fees? You guessed it — a tax, or a subsidy, of providers or insurance carriers, adding to deficit spending. With no replacement of that revenue, hospitals will be forced to close or have significant layoffs and a reduction of quality of care.
U.S. Rep. Tom Price, a doctor nominated to be secretary of Health and Human Services, is a vocal proponent of “balance billing” for all health insurance, including Medicare. This is currently illegal, but he hopes to change that.
A quick explanation of balance billing: Your doctor bills $300, Medicare approves $100 and pays 80 percent, and your AARP policy pays 20 percent. Balance billing allows the doctor to charge you the additional $200 (the balance). It is naive to think these rules will only apply to our children and grandchildren. On Nov. 8, Trump voters took the bait; ACA repeal and Dr. Price are the switch. As former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said, “I know a con when I see one.”
John MacLaurin
Hilton Head Island
