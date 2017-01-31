Letter: Shipyard bucks the trend

While several gated communities on Hilton Head Island have increased assessments to cover Hurricane Matthew clean-up and repairs, Shipyard is bucking the trend.
Like others, this unique community endured considerable tree damage.
Most of the vegetative debris — more than 65,000 cubic yards — has been removed. And other issues, such as bicycle/walking pathway repairs will soon be underway. Through the leadership of our board of directors and General Manager Sally Warren, Shipyard is recovering nicely. The fact that we will not be paying an assessment is good news for all Shipyard residents.
Dave Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
Comments