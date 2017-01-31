‘Nunc pro tunc’ is not a recusal

Not so fast.
If we are to believe that Bluffton town leaders (or does just a certain town leader qualify for this?) can simply mea-culpa divest themselves of a possible incriminating vote that is potentially a conflict of interest with a tactic called “nunc pro tunc” (“now for then”), how does that spell recusal? It doesn’t. It spells hindsight. Don’t we all wish ...
There is a fundamental understanding that all elected officials have the wits to know when their “moral compass” or “spidey sense” kicks in. If not, then we have an integral issue with their comprehension or accountability in the job, which is to serve the people and community and not oneself. This is essential for the trust of the public, and to be taken seriously in the future. As vision goes, it’s a bit shortsighted ... oh, never you mind, we can just fix that later — maybe in three years
Ted Huffman
Bluffton
