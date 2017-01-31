Letter: How to restore civility

No surprise, you and I have witnessed an abundance of divisiveness and anger replacing civility and morality in our country.
Disrespect, rudeness, distrust, and unethical behavior abound, inhibiting common sense and progress for all our citizens. This lack of civility and trust currently permeates throughout our society. Linkedin.com stated, “Rude behavior is becoming the new norm.”
Much can be blamed on selfish politicians, derogatory election campaigns, talking heads on partisan news networks and social media, such as Twitter and Facebook.
However, perhaps most important, is the lack of parental responsibility, influence and control over our children, our nation’s future. We see examples of young people’s confusion in recent burnings of our American flag, disrespect by kneeling during the national anthem, bullying and political protests that get out of control. Studies at Stanford University found students are unable to distinguish between fake and truthful news.
A Legisbrief poll stated, “Incivility in America has risen to crisis levels.”
So, what can we, the silent majority, do about this dangerous trend?
First, contact representatives in Washington, Columbia and Beaufort County about your concerns.
Second, become more involved in the administration and education of our children, including family-support issues.
Third, make your voice heard regarding the media’s responsibility for reporting the news factually and impartially. Be critical of the media that allows questionable, unethical, immoral, fictitious and anonymous statements.
Finally, live by example. Our influence can be powerful in transforming America back to a more civilized, moral society.
Earle Everett
Hilton Head Island
