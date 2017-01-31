Letter: Stop Bay Point development

The Town of Hilton Head Island has many urgent problems to resolve. Annexing Bay Point is not one of them.
Here are the facts: Bay Point is presently for sale (asking price: $16 million, according to Private Islands); it is two and a half miles from our shore; it is eroding and undeveloped, though once annexed, a foreign entity has proposed to build a resort on the island and enter into a 35-year management contract with the island’s owners.
I attended the Town Council meeting the day they voted unanimously to accept the petition of annexation with little discussion. Unless we collectively put pressure on the mayor and Town Council and let them know we think it is a bad idea and should be dropped from the Town Council’s agenda, Bay Point could easily be a done deal before residents can say “they did what?”
Stay on top of this one …
Scottie Davis
Hilton Head Island
