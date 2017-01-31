Letter: Trump upsetting and scary

In President Trump’s first full day of office he accused the press of inventing his recent insults to the intelligence community and of deliberately understating the size of the inauguration crowd (through manipulation of pictures). I read the tweets condemning the CIA. I saw the pictures of Trump’s inauguration crowd compared to Obama’s. The statements from President Trump are not true.
These are not policies I disagree with; the size of the inauguration crowd is not even important. Trump’s angry attempt to tell me that what I can read and what I can see is not true is very upsetting to me. I am scared this is happening.
Kate Joy
Beaufort
