Letter: What about Clinton’s foreign cash?

In a recent New York Times article printed in your paper, the bold headline declared, “Foreign cash to Trump firms is unconstitutional.” The article explains that major liberal organizations are initiating legal action to stop Trump hotels and businesses from accepting payments from foreign governments because “U.S. officials could be corrupted by gifts or payments.”
In this case, the Trump hotels are actually being paid for goods and services, the same as any business enterprise. If there is specific quid pro quo from any payments then they should be identified and claimed in the legal action.
The real hypocrisy is that for years this is exactly what the Clinton Foundation and its Global Initiative did. In the Clinton’s case, contributions were made and no goods and services delivered in exchange, just influence with the Secretary of State and members of her staff.
So where were the New York Times and the high and mighty advocacy groups all those years while millions were funneled to the Clintons?
Richard Bradbury
Beaufort
