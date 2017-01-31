Letter: Trump living in a bubble

“Alternative facts.” Are you kidding me? Alternative facts mean an alternative reality, which of course isn’t real.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump and his supporters exist in that fake reality.
Years ago, the comedian Bill Maher called this fake reality living in a bubble. Now Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s special advisor, has confirmed what Maher has been saying all along. Republicans do live in a bubble.
In his inauguration speech, Trump painted a picture of the United States that doesn’t exist in the real world. I guess the plan is that when and if he exits the bubble, he will say, “See, I made America great again.” Even though it will still be the same great America that we live in today.
He also thanked the people of the world, but they didn’t vote for him. However, they did show what they thought of him during the women’s march.
There were more people at his inauguration than at any other. Nope
The sun came out when he took the oath of office. Nope, not in Washington, D.C.
He received more votes than Hillary Clinton. Nope, not unless there is a new math in the bubble.
There is widespread voter fraud in the states that he lost. Nope.
The bottom line is: How can one believe anything the man says when he lies about unimportant, obvious facts? Who among us would ask our children and grandchildren to look to him as a role model? Please come forth, so we can pray for those children.
Tony Amadeo
Bluffton
Comments