Letter: Do not replace Obamacare

This massive legislation called Obamacare is simply a change in insurance laws and has done nothing in the way of health care, except to make it more expensive. It’s an attempt by government to seize control over one fourth of the nation’s economy.
Unfortunately, we now have an American electorate so conditioned to believing that government and health care are inseparable that few can comprehend the idea of repealing it without sticking something else in its place.
But we don’t need anything else. Health care used to be a relationship between a provider and the patient. It was not until government got involved that prices began to skyrocket and services failed to meet patient needs. If we replace Obamacare, we surrender to the idea that government has to have a place in every aspect of our lives. Health care is something we can manage on our own if we could be free to pursue our personal needs and competitive options.
Obamacare just needs to be repealed, period, along with “reforms” that brought us HMOs and allowed for insurance monopolies. In its place we should be encouraging an open market that can cross state lines and spur competition, which always brings lower prices and better products.
Repeal alone is the only action that is reasonable. Obamacare is a disaster and I don’t particularly relish the thought of central planners, Republican or Democrat, shoving more legislation down my throat to replace it.
Just get government out of the way and let the marketplace work its magic.
Gary Freeland
Hilton Head Island
