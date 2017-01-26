Letter: We need to see Trump’s tax records

After reading comments from President Trump regarding his tax statements, I have a comment.
When Trump began his quest for the presidency, the public was assured that he would release his tax documents when the audit for them was complete. Even though statements can be released prior to that time, the public waited and waited and waited.
The presidency was assured and he took office on Jan. 20. At this time, we were told that Trump will not release his tax statements because the people of the United States do not care about them. Ha!
I, for one, disagree. We do want to see his tax statements. At least I do. “Methinks he doth protest too much” and that is exactly the reason. I want to know if he paid taxes, if he paid too much or too little. We have a right to know this information. It should have been addressed a year ago, and now he is president. In his own words, what has he got to lose?
Vicki Woodhead
Beaufort
