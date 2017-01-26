Letter: Questions about Hilton Head National redevelopment

The Hilton Head National redevelopment project is nearing the finish line to County Council approval. Questions abound even after three years of meetings — some in public and many behind closed doors.
These are questions Beaufort County government will not openly ask for Bluffton residents because they know the answers, but do not feel the citizenry can grasp the complexities of the issues the way they alone can. It is “the way we do business.”
As a cub reporter, what questions would I ask Scratch Golf LLC president Bill Palmer in a one-on-one interview?
1. “Mr. Palmer, after three years of talking, what is your plan to resolve the issue of the Heritage Lakes community entrance when your development expands all of Malphrus Road to four lanes? What drawing can you provide that demonstrates resolution to this problem that everyone — you and Beaufort County government included — has said is a major obstacle that must be resolved before County Council approves your project?”
2. “What will be done to protect the citizens along Foreman Hill Road, Ulmer Road, Alljoy Road and historic Bluffton from the traffic that your super-dense development will bring with it? Will you be paying for the necessary infrastructure to protect their roads, property values and their way of life?”
3. “ ‘Protect the May’ is part of the inner fabric of each of us living in Bluffton. What do you propose in your project’s design to protect the May River?”
Rick Sweet
Bluffton
