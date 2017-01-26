Letter: About Bay Point, and the ‘brand’

The good news is that the Hilton Head Town Council has removed the Bay Point annexation from its priority list, but the bad news is that an organization that apparently has $100 million to invest still seems to have designs on Bay Point. Any organization with $100 million to spend on an overgrown sand bar has the pocket change to obtain the necessary local approvals, so we have to assume that it will be approved.
Among other things, let’s hope that those approving Bay Point appreciate the difference between Calibogue Sound and Port Royal Sound. If the resort’s visitors have to visit Hilton Head first, and then go by boat to Bay Point, it will be a lot different than the trip from Broad Creek to Daufuskie Island.
Port Royal Sound is a lot bigger than Calibogue Sound and can be really nasty in any sort of wind vs. tide situation … to say nothing of a storm. If we want to scare high-net-worth visitors flying in and out of Hilton Head on their private planes, having to cross Port Royal Sound in bad weather is a great way to do it.
Finally, if the Town of Hilton Head Island’s objective is to extend its “brand,” it may be a better idea to link up with Elon Musk and get a spot on his upcoming Mars vehicle. “Hilton Head Mars” may be a bit ahead of the curve, but we probably should get it locked up before any other brand-hounds do. Let’s at least preclude Del Webb from selling lots in Hilton Head Mars, so the town doesn’t have to expend extra energy chasing after that one.
Keith Moore Jr.
Hilton Head Island
