Letter: Don’t forsake the museum

I’ve led tours around the Honey Horn property for four years. This beautiful site, though still worthwhile to visit, is understandably a mess now because it had to be a repository for hurricane debris.
I hope and pray, however, that when this remediation work is finished the Town of Hilton Head Island will have sufficient funds and resolve to restore Honey Horn to its original beauty. Not to do so would be irresponsible.
The Coastal Discovery Museum’s staff and dedicated volunteers have done a remarkable job in restoring what they can, but the museum is struggling now and if it were to be left with cleaning up in any way the eyesore that has been created would be wrong.
Coastal Discovery Museum is a gem — a valuable tourist attraction and environmental and historical learning center. The town must not forsake it and the museum’s mission to inspire love for all that it represents.
Ford Hutchinson
Hilton Head Island
