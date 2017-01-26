Letter: Quit being so divisive

What happened to civility in our country? It is with disbelief that I watch and read of the division, mistrust, and even hatred that envelops our country today.
It is not that we haven’t been warned in the past. In the Gospel of Matthew 12:25, Jesus warns any country that divides itself will not last long. Abraham Lincoln in a speech on June 6, 1858 continued the warning saying, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
History has shown that great nations have splintered, not because of defeat by external forces, but due to internal turmoil.
A time to come together for just one day was the recent Inauguration Day, which has traditionally been a time to celebrate the peaceful transfer of power. However, this was an opportunity lost as more than 60 Democratic members of the House of Representatives chose to boycott the event. Some even said the new president was not legitimate.
There were peaceful demonstrations, but also black-clad anarchists and other hate groups that burned cars, destroyed other property and fought with police.
The public also continues to be bombarded with a daily deluge of negative information by the news media on the new president and his administration. Is it any wonder his favorability ratings remain low?
My question: is it too much to ask to delay judgment on the new president until we see if his policies really do improve our economy and our standing overseas?
Robert Green
Hilton Head Island
