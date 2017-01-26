Letter: ACA brings out best in America

I urge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Mark Sanford to reconsider repealing the Affordable Care Act or to find an intelligent replacement.
My family has benefited from the ACA and its healthcare marketplace. By offering affordable insurance solutions, my husband was able to join our marketing firm three years ago, and we continue to grow our business. This would not have been possible before the ACA. Now, he no longer works nights, weekends and most holidays.
The ACA has helped our family in other ways as well. The pre-existing conditions clause is especially important to us. I have had asthma since childhood, and I depend on a regular steroid inhaler to breathe.
The ultra-conservative stereotype is that my family is a drain on society. The truth is my family represents the best of America. We work long hours to maintain and to continue to build our small business, which is the foundation of our great country. We cut corners where we can. We donate regularly to our church home. I have provided hours of pro bono web design and marketing services for local nonprofits.
Our 7-year-old son loves school, playing with his friends down the street, writing in his journal and mastering Minecraft. Our 2-year-old daughter is a Mickey Mouse super fan and loves to sing the “ABCs” and “Wheels on the Bus.”
Please think about the children. Without a health care subsidy, our insurance premiums would skyrocket. I do not know what we will do if that happens.
My family is depending on Congress to make the right decision, the humane decision.
Heather Bragg
Bluffton
