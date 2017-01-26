Letter: Bay Point moves shameful

You are correct that we badly need ethics and transparency in government at every level from local appointed or elected boards through state to national Congressional houses and in the president’s office as well. It’s the only way to fulfill the constitutional promise of government of, by, and for the people.
Hilton Head officials certainly have not acted ethically in their shameful betrayal of the public trust regarding the Bay Point land-use issue. They also showed complete disregard for the county’s unique environmental quality, which, once destroyed, can never be replaced.
Lacy Bullard
Beaufort
Comments