Thank you: Church Mouse

The board of the Esther Project would like to thank the Church Mouse board of directors for their continued support and generous grant received on January 21, 2017. The funds will be used to assist St. Luke’s parishioners who are unable to meet basic needs such as food and medical expenses. Many families will be blessed by this generous donation.
The Esther Project is a fund established “for such a time as this” to assist St. Luke’s families in need due to economic difficulties caused by job loss, unexpected illness, or other unanticipated needs. The Esther Project would not be able to continue without the support of the Church Mouse board, staff, and volunteers. Thanks again for all you do for our community — over $400,000.00 in grants for 2016!
“Carry each other’s burdens and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2.
Frances Worthy
Hilton Head Island
