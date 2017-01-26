Thank you: Church Mouse

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is grateful for the outpouring of financial support, from both individuals and organizations, for our Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund. This fund’s specific purpose is to provide resources for emergency needs in the event of a disaster in our four-county service area of Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. Since mid-October more than $127,700 in grants has been awarded from this fund, providing support to 11 non-profit and faith-based organizations which are working directly with individuals and families affected by Hurricane Matthew.
We sincerely thank the Church Mouse for the $5,000 grant we recently received. The funds will help ensure that our Lowcountry neighbors are receiving the assistance they need as they recover from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew.
Denise K. Spencer
President and CEO
Community Foundation of the Lowcountry
Hilton Head Island
