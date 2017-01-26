Thank you: St. Luke’s Church

The Board of Directors of Hilton Head Heroes would like to thank St. Luke’s Church for its generous donation to our organization. This wonderful gift from St. Luke’s and the Church Mouse Thrift Shop will help us continue to bring deserving families to the Heroes House. We are dedicated to bringing families with children with life-threatening illnesses to Hilton Head Island for a memory making vacation. Our families stay in the Hilton Head Heroes House in Sea Pines for a week and have an opportunity to enjoy the all the fun activities our island provides. They create memories that will last a lifetime. We are so happy to have the support of St. Luke’s Church in our effort to help our Heroes families. Thank you St. Lukes Church!
Leila Nelson
Board of Directors
Hilton Head Heroes
