Thank you: From BackPack Buddies

As we begin the New Year, BackPack Buddies of Bluffton would like to thank the community for the wonderful support we received in 2016. With your help we were able to provide food for over 600 school children in Bluffton and Hardeeville.
We thank all of our individual donors, congregations, and organizations and the communities of Sun City, Colleton River, Hampton Hall, Hampton Lake and Oldfield. Thank you also to the Charitable Foundations of Long Cove, Berkeley Hall, Belfair, Bargain Box, St. Francis Thrift Shop, The Church Mouse, Sun City Lions Club and Hilton Head Realtors Association for grants received this year.
BackPack Buddies of Bluffton is a grass-roots, all-volunteer initiative. On behalf of our volunteers and the children we serve we thank you for your support.
Sue and Ken Kroupa
Okatie
