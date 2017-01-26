Thank you: Chowder Challenge

We want to thank all those that supported our 4th Annual Chowder Challenge and Silent Auction to benefit The Heather Trew Foundation for organ, eye and tissue donation which took place on Saturday, January 14th. It was a successful event due to all your hard work and dedication!
Many thanks to Tom Reilley for his generous donation and to Reilley’s Plaza for the use of their location. We thank Erin Reilley Booth and all the staff and family members who devoted so much time and support to make this event successful each year. Thank you to Bill Winans at Meeting Dynamics for donating tables and chairs. Thank you to Kidz Play for the Bouncy House as well as Hattie Keyes, The Childcare Concierge. Paper Chemical Supply Co and CW Jameson, we thank you for all the paper products donated for the event. It would not be a challenge without the restaurants and their staff; many thanks to Captain Woody’s, Reilley’s Grill and Bar, One Hot Mama’s, Crazy Crab Harbourtown, Fish Camp on Broad Creek, Carolina Crab Co., The Porch, Aunt Chilada’s, Market Street Café, Jump and Phil’s and Black Marlin. Thank you to the vendor tents for supporting the event; RBC Heritage, Sweet As Pie and Hilton Head Distillery. We want to thank all our volunteers who devote their time each year to make this such a wonderful event and to all those who attended, many thanks for your support!
Chris Heyburn
Director
The Heather Trew Foundation
Hilton Head Island
