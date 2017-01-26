Letters to the Editor

January 26, 2017 3:54 PM

Thank you: Church Mouse

We are most grateful for a recent grant received from the Church Mouse, which will benefit our education and outreach programs for individuals with mental illness and their families. The Church Mouse has been a constant supporter of ours and we truly appreciate their wonderful volunteers and their fabulous thrift shop! I hope that our many friends and supporters will continue to shop at the Church Mouse so that their generous grants will continue!

Sarah Eliasoph

Executive Director

NAMI Lowcountry

Hilton Head Island

Letters to the Editor

