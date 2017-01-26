Letter: Bluffton needs veterans’ memorial

I write to express the need of a memorial in Bluffton to honor and commemorate all veterans who have contributed and sacrificed so much for the protection and safety of our nation.
Most towns across America, both small and populous, have an area or a special park to conduct patriotic ceremonies. Here in the town of Bluffton there is no special site. At the end of the Veterans’ Day Parade to be able to conduct a ceremony honoring all those veterans who have given their all to preserve peace both here and abroad would be a fitting conclusion.
This memorial site would be a special place for town residents to visit and reflect, as well as for the many out-of-town visitors who find Bluffton to be a special “state of mind” place to spend time.
On behalf of Bluffton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 205, it would be an honor to endorse and work with a committee to honor America’s veterans in the town of Bluffton.
Kay Ranta
Chaplin
American Legion Auxiliary
Bluffton
