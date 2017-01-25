Letter: America made its demands in the voting booth

Did or did not Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States, surpass the required number of Electoral College votes needed to become president?
So what is the reason for the protests?
Are you demanding that I continue to subsidize the abortion mill called Planned Parenthood?
Are you demanding that I agree that girls should be subjected to pervert males in female private spaces?
Are you demanding that I pick up the tab for some college-educated deadbeats who don’t want to pay back their student loans?
Are you demanding that I support a culture that refuses to accept that marriage is the institution for raising children?
Are you demanding that working for a living becomes a lifestyle option?
Are you demanding that I pick up your health care expenses?
Are you demanding that our borders not be considered borders?
Well, not this time around, Bucky — 270 was the number.
Peter F. Zych
Hilton Head Island
