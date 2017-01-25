Letter: Nothing more fake than Hollywood ‘stars’

After hearing President Trump’s impassioned and patriotic acceptance speech on Friday, I couldn’t help but reflect on the snide attack on him by Meryl Streep to her adoring “choir” at the Golden Globes.
She and the Hollywood elites, arguably among the top causes of many of our country’s ills due to their much-emulated amoral standards, are clearly in for a rough time, and deservedly so. They may consider Trump an inveterate fake, but, really, what is more fake than Hollywood, where “stars” are only made with the benefit of multiple re-takes and droves of supporting attendants and technicians?
Ms. Streep and her many kindred adherents obviously didn’t and don’t understand that when it comes to political evaluations, the candlestick maker’s opinion and vote are every bit the equal of her own, as are the bus driver’s, the firefighter’s, the hair dresser’s, the bartender’s, the plumber’s, the mechanic’s, etc. They are the reason Hillary Clinton (and she) were so thoroughly trounced.
Contrary to the sour grapes exhibited by Hollywood’s crybabies, we should all wish our new president nothing but the utmost success.
Herb Zimmerman
Bluffton
