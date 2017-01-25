Letters to the Editor

January 25, 2017 1:32 PM

Letter: An inside look at the march in Washington

This past Saturday I was with the most peaceful, respectful, and most diverse 500,000-plus people on this planet.

I was squished on the Washington Metro with a statuesque Native American, a Muslim mother and her children, and young and beautiful black teens helping me, a 72-year-old white woman, push a friend in a wheelchair.

There was no angst, no fear, no chaos. It was totally inspiring.

I heard Gloria Steinem say, “This is the upside of the downside.”

I saw signs that expressed anger and fear regarding lewd, sexist, demeaning comments that the president has made about women and the marginalized. I saw signs that encompassed global warming, the environment, immigration and health care.

I again agree with Gloria Steinem: “This is an outpouring of democracy like I’ve never seen in my very long life.”

What a day, what a privilege and what a memory. A special thanks also to the police and security in Washington and on the Metro. Amazing job.

Ruth Lee

Bluffton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Oh, my back hurts!' What it was like to crew the Hunley

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos