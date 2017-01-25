Letter: An inside look at the march in Washington

This past Saturday I was with the most peaceful, respectful, and most diverse 500,000-plus people on this planet.
I was squished on the Washington Metro with a statuesque Native American, a Muslim mother and her children, and young and beautiful black teens helping me, a 72-year-old white woman, push a friend in a wheelchair.
There was no angst, no fear, no chaos. It was totally inspiring.
I heard Gloria Steinem say, “This is the upside of the downside.”
I saw signs that expressed anger and fear regarding lewd, sexist, demeaning comments that the president has made about women and the marginalized. I saw signs that encompassed global warming, the environment, immigration and health care.
I again agree with Gloria Steinem: “This is an outpouring of democracy like I’ve never seen in my very long life.”
What a day, what a privilege and what a memory. A special thanks also to the police and security in Washington and on the Metro. Amazing job.
Ruth Lee
Bluffton
