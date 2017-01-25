Letter: Do not fall for ‘alternative facts’

Kellyanne Conway, part of President Donald Trump’s “brain trust,” stated that Trump provides alternative facts to what others report as actual fact. Trump, Conway and most of the deplorables in this administration believe that their “facts” are actually facts if they believe them to be facts. This is the reasoning power of this group and apparently the “gullibles” who voted for him.
Some examples from dozens:
Alternative Fact (AF): More than 2 million people were on the National Mall at the inauguration.
Fact: There were slightly more than 200,000.
AF: No one respects the intelligence community more than I do.
Fact: Trump called them Nazis, incompetent and worse during the campaign.
AF: I won one of the largest landslides in history.
Fact: The election margin was in the lower third.
AF: Trump says he has held numerous press conferences.
Fact: He did not hold a press conference for six months, until recently.
AF: Trump says Americans don’t care about his tax returns; only the press cares.
Fact: About 70 percent of Americans say he should release them.
AF: Trump points to all the jobs he has saved by pressuring corporate leaders to keep jobs here.
Fact: Corporate decisions were made many months earlier and based on cost savings, not Trump’s interventions.
AF: The murder rate in the United States is the largest in 45 years.
Fact: The murder rate in 1980 was 10.2 per 100,000, currently 4.9.
This is the president of this once great country, or is that an alternative fact?
Richard Hammes
Hilton Head Island
