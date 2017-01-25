Letter: Trump’s actions show that he values women

I can’t figure out why women are protesting Donald Trump based on equal rights, other than it seems like it’s “the thing to do” right now.
I would think that a demographic study of the Trump Organization would give the truest picture. For those people who don’t like to let facts get in the way of their narrative, I’ll help them out a bit:
The Trump Organization companies do employ 57 percent males and 43 percent females, but there are more female executives than male executives and, more importantly, females who hold similar positions are paid more than their male counterparts.
As an example, in senior accounting, the male is in the $70,000 range and the female is slightly greater than that. In the legal department, the female assistant general counsel makes $25,000 more than her male counterpart.
And Trump was the first presidential candidate to have a female campaign manager.
These are only a few examples of the way Trump values females, but they naturally get swept under the rug.
I’m sure protesters are citing his opposition to abortion and his dust-up with Megyn Kelly as reasons for their protest. People like me who oppose abortion don’t do it because they value females less but because they value the sanctity of human life more. And as far as the Kelly spat, we should know that all candidates make some pretty ridiculous statements during campaign seasons.
Actions speak louder than words and I fail to find actions that back up any of the Trump protesters’ assertions.
Terry Costakis
Bluffton
Comments